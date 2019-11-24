Milwaukee meets GW in Bahamas

Milwaukee (5-2) vs. George Washington (2-4) Islands of the Bahamas Showcase , Kendall G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday,…

Milwaukee (5-2) vs. George Washington (2-4)

Islands of the Bahamas Showcase , Kendall G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, Nassau, Bahamas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee is set to face off against George Washington in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase. George Washington earned a 78-70 win over Evansville in its most recent game, while Milwaukee emerged with a 62-57 win against Morgan State in its last outing.

FAB FRESHMEN: George Washington’s Jameer Nelson Jr., Jamison Battle and Shawn Walker Jr. have collectively accounted for 36 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 31 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Armel Potter has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Colonials have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Panthers. George Washington has 31 assists on 64 field goals (48.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while Milwaukee has assists on 32 of 71 field goals (45.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee has committed a turnover on just 17.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Horizon teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 13.3 times per game this season.

