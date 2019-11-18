Milwaukee goes up against N. Dakota

North Dakota (1-2) vs. Milwaukee (3-1) UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays North Dakota…

North Dakota (1-2) vs. Milwaukee (3-1)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays North Dakota in an early season matchup. Milwaukee beat Kansas City by nine points at home on Friday, while North Dakota came up short in a 74-60 game at Valparaiso on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Te’Jon Lucas is averaging 14.8 points, seven rebounds and 7.3 assists to lead the way for the Panthers. Darius Roy is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists per game. The Fighting Hawks are led by Filip Rebraca, who is averaging 15.7 points and 9.7 rebounds.TERRIFIC TE’JON: Lucas has connected on 30.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Milwaukee’s DeAndre Abram has attempted 26 3-pointers and connected on 30.8 percent of them, and is 4 for 17 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee is rated first among Horizon teams with an average of 86.5 points per game.

