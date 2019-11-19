Middle Tenn., Nova meet in Conway

Villanova (2-1) vs. Middle Tennessee (3-1) Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova (2-1) vs. Middle Tennessee (3-1)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova and Middle Tennessee are set to clash in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Villanova won 78-54 against Ohio on Saturday, while Middle Tennessee fell to Coastal Carolina on Monday, 93-72.

SQUAD LEADERS: Middle Tennessee’s Antonio Green has averaged 23.5 points, four rebounds and 2.3 steals while C.J. Jones has put up 20 points and two steals. For the Wildcats, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has averaged 14.3 points and 10 rebounds while Saddiq Bey has put up 14.3 points and five rebounds.JUMPING FOR JEREMIAH: Robinson-Earl has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Villanova as a team has made 12 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-most among Division I teams.

