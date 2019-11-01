Michigan welcomes App State in 2019-20 season opener

Appalachian State (0-0) vs. Michigan (0-0) Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Michigan begins its…

Appalachian State (0-0) vs. Michigan (0-0)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan begins its season by hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Appalachian State went 11-21 last year and finished 10th in the Sun Belt, while Michigan ended up 30-7 and finished third in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 54.7 points per game last season. The Wolverines offense scored 71.1 points per matchup on their way to a 13-1 record against non-Big Ten competition. Appalachian State went 3-8 against non-conference programs last season.

