Michigan meets Gonzaga in Battle 4 Atlantis

Michigan (6-0) vs. Gonzaga (8-0) Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 2 p.m. EST…

Michigan (6-0) vs. Gonzaga (8-0)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan and Gonzaga will go at it in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Gonzaga earned a 73-72 overtime win over Oregon in its most recent game, while Michigan won 73-64 against North Carolina in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The rugged Filip Petrusev has averaged 17 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Corey Kispert is also a top contributor, producing 14.1 points per game. The Wolverines are led by Zavier Simpson, who is averaging 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists.

KEY FACILITATOR: Simpson has accounted for 48 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 49 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wolverines have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Gonzaga has 46 assists on 80 field goals (57.5 percent) across its past three games while Michigan has assists on 62 of 101 field goals (61.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 27th-lowest rate in the country. The Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 322nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.