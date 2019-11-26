Miami, S. Alabama meet in Gulf Coast Showcase

South Alabama (4-2) vs. Miami (4-1) Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Alabama (4-2) vs. Miami (4-1)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama and Miami are set to square off in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Miami earned a 67-59 win over Drake in its most recent game, while South Alabama walked away with a 74-62 win against Northeastern in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Miami’s Nike Sibande has averaged 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while Dalonte Brown has put up 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Josh Ajayi has averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while Andre Fox has put up 16.7 points.NIFTY NIKE: Sibande has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 88 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Miami’s Isaiah Coleman-Lands has attempted 35 3-pointers and connected on 34.3 percent of them, and is 12 for 35 over the last five games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The RedHawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Jaguars. Miami has 44 assists on 81 field goals (54.3 percent) across its past three outings while South Alabama has assists on 39 of 83 field goals (47 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Miami has averaged 78.2 points per game over its last five games. The RedHawks have given up only 67 points per game over that stretch.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.