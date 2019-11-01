Miami gets 2019-20 season underway against Louisville

Louisville (0-0, 0-0) vs. Miami (0-0, 0-0) Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts…

Louisville (0-0, 0-0) vs. Miami (0-0, 0-0)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Louisville in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Louisville went 20-14 last year and finished sixth in the ACC, while Miami ended up 14-18 and finished 12th in the ACC.

A YEAR AGO: The Louisville offense erupted for 90 points and the Cardinals won by 17 over Miami in the teams’ only meeting a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisville went 11-9 against conference opponents last season. In those 20 games, the Cardinals gave up 67.3 points per game while scoring just 72 per matchup. Miami went 6-14 overall in ACC play, scoring 68.3 points and giving up 73.2 per game in the process.

