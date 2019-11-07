Merrimack plays Northwestern

Merrimack (0-1) vs. Northwestern (0-0) Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack pays visit to Northwestern…

Merrimack (0-1) vs. Northwestern (0-0)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack pays visit to Northwestern in an early season matchup. Merrimack fell 84-64 at Maine on Wednesday. Northwestern went 13-19 last year and finished 14th in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern went 9-2 in non-conference play, averaging 75.5 points and giving up 61 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.