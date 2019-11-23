Merrill, No. 15 Utah State host N. Texas

North Texas (2-4) vs. No. 15 Utah State (6-0) Montego Bay Convention Centre, St. James, Jamaica; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

North Texas (2-4) vs. No. 15 Utah State (6-0)

Montego Bay Convention Centre, St. James, Jamaica; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Umoja Gibson and North Texas will face Sam Merrill and No. 15 Utah State. The sophomore Gibson has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13 over his last five games. Merrill, a junior, is averaging 16.6 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Utah State’s Merrill has averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and five assists while Justin Bean has put up 13.3 points and 11.2 rebounds. For the Mean Green, Gibson has averaged 12.8 points while Deng Geu has put up eight points and 6.8 rebounds.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson has connected on 41.7 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 25 over his last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aggies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mean Green. Utah State has an assist on 57 of 88 field goals (64.8 percent) over its past three outings while North Texas has assists on 27 of 61 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Utah State defense has allowed only 57.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Aggies 22nd among Division I teams. The North Texas offense has averaged 59.3 points through six games (ranked 206th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.