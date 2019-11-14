Mercer faces FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast (0-3) vs. Mercer (2-1) Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida Gulf Coast…

Florida Gulf Coast (0-3) vs. Mercer (2-1)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Gulf Coast goes up against Mercer in an early season matchup. Florida Gulf Coast fell 55-49 at Dartmouth in its last outing. Mercer is coming off a 74-62 home win against Kennesaw State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: The explosive Ethan Stair has averaged 20.3 points and 9.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Bears. Djordje Dimitrijevic is also a top contributor, accounting for 16.7 points and six rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Zach Scott, who is averaging 16.7 points and four rebounds.SOLID SCOTT: Scott has connected on 38.5 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 26 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer has attempted the second-most free throws among all SoCon teams. The Bears have averaged 23 free throws per game this season.

