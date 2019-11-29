Mercer faces Canisius in Boca Raton

Mercer (4-3) vs. Canisius (3-2) , FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer and Canisius…

Mercer (4-3) vs. Canisius (3-2)

, FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer and Canisius are set to face off in a postseason game in Boca Raton. Canisius won against Illinois-Chicago 94-64 in its most recent game, while Mercer fell 56-51 to Saint Bonaventure in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Canisius’ Malik Johnson has averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and five assists while Jordan Henderson has put up 12 points. For the Bears, Ethan Stair has averaged 20.1 points and 10.1 rebounds while Djordje Dimitrijevic has put up 15.7 points, six rebounds and 2.3 steals.EFFECTIVE ETHAN: Stair has connected on 43.1 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 26 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Griffins. Canisius has an assist on 50 of 88 field goals (56.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Mercer has assists on 48 of 77 field goals (62.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Canisius defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.2 percent of all possessions, the 26th-best rate among Division I teams. Mercer has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.5 percent through seven games (ranking the Bears 261st).

