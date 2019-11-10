McNeese St. goes for first win vs Southern-New Orleans

Southern-New Orleans vs. McNeese State (0-2) H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State…

Southern-New Orleans vs. McNeese State (0-2)

H&HP Complex, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State Cowboys are set to battle the Knights of NAIA school Southern-New Orleans. McNeese State lost 85-80 at Louisiana-Lafayette in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: A.J. Lawson has averaged 17.5 points this year for McNeese State. Complementing Lawson is Shamarkus Kennedy, who is averaging 12.5 points and 11 rebounds per game.LONG-DISTANCE LAWSON: Through two games, McNeese State’s A.J. Lawson has connected on 27.3 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 50 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State went 1-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Cowboys scored 66 points per matchup in those nine games.

