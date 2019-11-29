McCloud, Green Bay visit Montana State

Green Bay (2-4) vs. Montana State (5-2) Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior…

Green Bay (2-4) vs. Montana State (5-2)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as JayQuan McCloud and Green Bay will go up against Harald Frey and Montana State. McCloud is averaging 15.6 points and 5.2 assists over the last five games. Frey has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.8 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Montana State’s Frey has averaged 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists while Jubrile Belo has put up 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Phoenix, McCloud has averaged 14.7 points and 4.7 assists while PJ Pipes has put up 13 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Frey has directly created 43 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Montana State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Bobcats are 0-2 when opponents score more than 66 points.

STREAK STATS: Green Bay has lost its last three road games, scoring 68.3 points, while allowing 86.7 per game.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The sturdy Montana State defense has held opponents to 59.6 points per game, the 29th-lowest mark in Division I. Green Bay has allowed an average of 84.5 points through six games (ranking the Phoenix 232nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.