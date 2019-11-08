Maye leads NC A&T over Charleston Southern 63-49

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Maye came off the bench to score 18 points to lead North Carolina A&T to…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Maye came off the bench to score 18 points to lead North Carolina A&T to a 63-49 win over Charleston Southern on Friday night.

Kameron Langley pitched in with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Aggies (1-1). Ronald Jackson finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Dontrell Shuler had 14 points for the Buccaneers (1-1). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ty Jones had nine boards off the bench in the first meeting between the schools.

NC A&T matches up against Western Carolina on the road on Tuesday. Charleston Southern plays Furman at home on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.