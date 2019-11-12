Loyola squares up against ODU

Loyola (Md.) (1-1) vs. Old Dominion (1-1) Constant Convocation Center, Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.)…

Loyola (Md.) (1-1) vs. Old Dominion (1-1)

Constant Convocation Center, Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) and Old Dominion both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads earned big victories this past weekend. Old Dominion earned an 82-69 win at home over Saint Joseph’s on Sunday, while Loyola (Md.) won 98-85 at Chicago State on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Old Dominion’s Xavier Green has averaged 15.5 points and nine rebounds while Jason Wade has put up 11.5 points, six rebounds and 5.5 steals. For the Greyhounds, Andrew Kostecka has averaged 21 points and four rebounds while Isaiah Hart has put up 10 points, seven assists and 2.5 steals.ACCURATE ANDREW: Kostecka has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has committed a turnover on just 13.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all Patriot League teams. The Greyhounds have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season.

