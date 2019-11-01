Loyola-Chicago welcomes UC Davis in season opener

UC Davis (0-0) vs. Loyola of Chicago (0-0) Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

UC Davis (0-0) vs. Loyola of Chicago (0-0)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago begins its season by hosting the UC Davis Aggies. UC Davis went 11-20 last year and finished seventh in the Big West, while Loyola of Chicago ended up 20-14 and finished second in the MVC.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis went 2-10 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Aggies gave up 69.8 points per game while scoring 58.9 per contest. Loyola of Chicago went 6-7 in non-conference play, averaging 66.8 points and allowing 62.5 per game in the process.

