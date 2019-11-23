Loyola-Chicago meets USF in Cayman Islands Classic

Loyola of Chicago (3-2) vs. South Florida (2-2) Cayman Islands Classic , John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday,…

Loyola of Chicago (3-2) vs. South Florida (2-2)

Cayman Islands Classic , John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Cayman Islands; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago is set to face South Florida in the Cayman Islands Classic. South Florida earned a 69-55 win over Wofford on Thursday, while Loyola of Chicago won easily 85-62 against IUPUI on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: South Florida’s David Collins has averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and three steals while Laquincy Rideau has put up 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and four steals. For the Ramblers, Cameron Krutwig has averaged 16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists while Tate Hall has put up 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

CREATING OFFENSE: Krutwig has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. Krutwig has 22 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Loyola of Chicago’s Lucas Williamson has attempted 29 3-pointers and connected on 31 percent of them, and is 9 for 29 over his past five games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Ramblers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulls. South Florida has 23 assists on 68 field goals (33.8 percent) over its previous three games while Loyola of Chicago has assists on 52 of 85 field goals (61.2 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: South Florida has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 31.2 percent of all possessions this year, the third-highest rate among all Division I teams.

