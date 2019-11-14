Longwood faces Randolph College

Randolph College vs. Longwood (2-1) Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Longwood Lancers will be…

Randolph College vs. Longwood (2-1)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Longwood Lancers will be taking on the Wildcats of Randolph College. Longwood is coming off an 85-55 home win against Maryland Eastern Shore in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Christian Wilson has averaged 13.3 points this year for Longwood. Complementing Wilson is Jaylon Wilson, who is averaging 11 points per game.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Through three games, Longwood’s Christian Wilson has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 57.1 percent from the free throw line this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Longwood scored 84 points and prevailed by 28 over Randolph College when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood went 8-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Lancers scored 71.6 points per contest across those 14 games.

