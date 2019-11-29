LMU goes up against Southern Utah

Southern Utah (4-3) vs. Loyola Marymount (2-4) Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah…

Southern Utah (4-3) vs. Loyola Marymount (2-4)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces Loyola Marymount in a non-conference matchup. Southern Utah won 126-40 at home against West Coast Baptist on Friday, while Loyola Marymount fell to Duquesne in Bimini on Sunday, 71-50.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Eli Scott has put up 14 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists to lead the way for the Lions. Ivan Alipiev has paired with Scott and is accounting for 13.7 points and five rebounds per game. The Thunderbirds have been led by Harrison Butler, who is averaging 10.1 points and 8.6 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Scott has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last five games. Scott has 27 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Loyola Marymount’s Alipiev has attempted 37 3-pointers and connected on 35.1 percent of them, and is 8 of 30 over his last five games.

STREAK STATS: Southern Utah has lost its last three road games, scoring 60.7 points, while allowing 71.3 per game.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Southern Utah offense has averaged 77.6 possessions per game, the 16th-most in Division I. Loyola Marymount has not been as uptempo as the Thunderbirds and is averaging only 65.1 possessions per game (ranked 325th, nationally).

