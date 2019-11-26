LIU Brooklyn, N. Fla. meet in Las Vegas

North Florida (4-3) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (1-5) Las Vegas Holiday Invitational , Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

North Florida (4-3) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (1-5)

Las Vegas Holiday Invitational , Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida and Long Island-Brooklyn will go at it in the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational. Long Island-Brooklyn lost 96-66 to Texas Tech in its most recent game, while North Florida fell 76-67 against Creighton in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Ty Flowers has averaged 14.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Raiquan Clark has put up 20 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Ospreys, Carter Hendricksen has averaged 15.7 points and 8.6 rebounds while Ivan Gandia-Rosa has put up 12.3 points and 6.3 assists.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 41.5 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Ospreys have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Sharks. Long Island-Brooklyn has 37 assists on 72 field goals (51.4 percent) over its past three matchups while North Florida has assists on 54 of 88 field goals (61.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a collective unit has made 12.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Division I teams.

