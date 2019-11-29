LIU Brooklyn, Cal Poly meet in Las Vegas

Cal Poly (1-6) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (1-6) Las Vegas Holiday Invitational , Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 2 a.m. EST…

Cal Poly (1-6) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (1-6)

Las Vegas Holiday Invitational , Orleans Arena, Las Vegas; Friday, 2 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly and Long Island-Brooklyn will go at it in the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational. Long Island-Brooklyn lost 95-92 to North Florida in its most recent game, while Cal Poly fell 82-72 against Tennessee State in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Raiquan Clark has averaged 20.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while Ty Flowers has put up 13.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. For the Mustangs, Junior Ballard has averaged 12.9 points while Tuukka Jaakkola has put up 10.6 points.JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Ballard has connected on 37.5 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 65 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Sharks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mustangs. Long Island-Brooklyn has an assist on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three games while Cal Poly has assists on 31 of 76 field goals (40.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn has made 9.3 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among NEC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

