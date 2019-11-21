Little Rock pays visit to NC State

Arkansas-Little Rock (3-2) vs. North Carolina State (4-1) PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little…

Arkansas-Little Rock (3-2) vs. North Carolina State (4-1)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock plays North Carolina State in an early season matchup. North Carolina State beat Alcorn State by 23 points at home on Tuesday, while Arkansas-Little Rock fell 68-58 at Memphis on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. C.J. Bryce, Devon Daniels, Markell Johnson, Braxton Beverly and Jericole Hellems have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 71 percent of all Wolfpack points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Markquis Nowell has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last five games. Nowell has accounted for 35 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: North Carolina State has scored 88 points per game and allowed 67.5 over its four-game home winning streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Trojans have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Pack. North Carolina State has an assist on 43 of 103 field goals (41.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State is ranked first among ACC teams with an average of 86.6 points per game.

