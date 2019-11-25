Little Rock faces St. Francis

St. Francis (NY) (2-3) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (3-3) Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

St. Francis (NY) (2-3) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (3-3)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock squares off against St. Francis (NY) in a non-conference matchup. St. Francis (NY) won easily 122-58 at home against Medgar Evers on Thursday, while Arkansas-Little Rock fell to North Carolina State on the road on Saturday, 74-58.

STEPPING UP: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell has averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Ruot Monyyong has put up 13 points and 8.3 rebounds. For the Terriers, Chauncey Hawkins has averaged 16.4 points and four rebounds while Unique McLean has put up 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Nowell has directly created 49 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: St. Francis (NY) has lost its last three road games, scoring 66.7 points, while allowing 83 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trojans have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Terriers. Arkansas-Little Rock has an assist on 38 of 69 field goals (55.1 percent) across its previous three contests while St. Francis (NY) has assists on 45 of 102 field goals (44.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 79 points per game.

