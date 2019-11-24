Lipscomb plays Tenn. Tech

Lipscomb (2-4) vs. Tennessee Tech (2-5) Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb and Tennessee…

Lipscomb (2-4) vs. Tennessee Tech (2-5)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb and Tennessee Tech both look to put winning streaks together . Lipscomb won 65-61 at Navy on Friday. Tennessee Tech is coming off a 61-58 win over Winthrop on Thursday.

SQUAD LEADERS: The dynamic Ahsan Asadullah is averaging 13 points, 11.8 rebounds and two blocks to lead the charge for the Bisons. KJ Johnson is also a primary contributor, accounting for 12.5 points per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Amadou Sylla, who is averaging 8.9 points and 7.4 rebounds.ACCURATE AMADOU: In seven games this season, Tennessee Tech’s Sylla has shot 58.1 percent.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bisons. Tennessee Tech has an assist on 29 of 58 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three games while Lipscomb has assists on 28 of 63 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 70 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.