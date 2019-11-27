Liberty looks to remain undefeated

Kentucky Christian vs. Liberty (8-0) Vines Center, Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames are set…

Kentucky Christian vs. Liberty (8-0)

Vines Center, Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames are set to battle the Knights of NAIA member Kentucky Christian. Liberty is coming off a 62-49 win in Nassau over Kansas City in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Scottie James has averaged 10.5 points and 8.8 rebounds this year for Liberty. Darius McGhee has complemented James with 11.1 points per game.JUMPING FOR JAMES: In eight appearances this season, Liberty’s Scottie James has shot 49.2 percent.

A YEAR AGO: Liberty put up 96 and came away with a 41-point win over Kentucky Christian when these two teams faced each other a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Liberty went 9-5 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last year. The Flames offense scored 74.4 points per contest across those 14 games.

