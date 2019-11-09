Lexie Hull scores 27 in Stanford’s win over San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lexie Hull was so focused on playing defense, she didn’t even notice her own scoring total…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lexie Hull was so focused on playing defense, she didn’t even notice her own scoring total until it was over.

“I had no idea,” said Hull, who scored 27 points to help No. 3 Stanford beat San Francisco 97-71 Saturday in the first college basketball game played at Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors new facility in San Francisco.

“I was focused so much on guarding No. 21 (Ioanna Krimili) that I shot it when I was open and that was it.”

DiJonai Carrington added 17 points for the Cardinal (1-1), who are 24-9 in its series with San Francisco. Alyssa Jerome added 11.

Krimili scored 17 points for the Dons (1-1). Mikayla Williams added 14 points and Lucie Hoskova scored all 10 of her points in the first half. Julia Nielacna also scored 10.

“We were out-sized, out-skilled, out-everything,” Dons coach Molly Goodenbour said. “We never backed down though, and we can learn from this.”

Hull, referred to by Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer as “playing like a woman possessed” after the season opener, did nothing to tarnish that image. She was 10 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. She also added eight rebounds and three assists.

“I’m feeling more confident and it’s easier to play without as much pressure,” said Hull, who recorded a double-double in her first career game last year, got hurt and never fully recovered. “I’m playing in the moment.”

Carrington also grabbed eight rebounds. Freshman Ashten Prechtel led Stanford with nine boards.

“We’re still trying to put the puzzle together,” VanDerveer said. “I think we can score a lot and play good defense.”

The Cardinal scored the first seven points of the third quarter and held onto a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Stanford eventually opened a 21-point advantage when Hull hit a 3-pointer midway through the quarter.

Stanford shot 55.6% from the field in the first half, with Hull and Carrington combining for 10-of-15 and a 44-32 halftime lead.

Hoskova and Krimili were a combined 8 of 16 for 21 points but the rest of the team went 4 of 21.

CHASE CENTER

Both teams were impressed by the latest NBA arena and getting the chance to play there.

“It was fun for our players to be the first collegiate game played at Chase Center,” Goodenbour said. “It’s a fantastic facility and hopefully we get a chance to play her again. It’s a great place to host a tournament.”

Said VanDerveer: “It was exciting playing here. It’s a great arena and the crowd came out. It was a little bit like tournament time.”

FROSH FROM GREECE

Goodenbour pointed to freshman Krimili when asked about the biggest difference from last year. “She can be a special player,” Goodenbour said. “She’s very valuable to us. She’ll only get better the more she plays.”

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: Not that VanDerveer was worried, but having Carrington respond with a big game eases any doubts about her ability to continue what she started last year in a breakout season. Lacie Hull, who missed all four of her shots in the season opener, recovered with a nice shooting afternoon Saturday.

San Francisco: Goodenbour, who played for VanDerveer at Stanford and was part of its two national championships, is starting four underclassmen and a junior as she builds her program. Saturday’s game was her 95th as the Dons coach and 399th game overall.

UP NEXT

Stanford: The Cardinal return home to host Northern California on Thursday night.

San Francisco: The Dons return to their campus facility to play CSUN next Sunday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.