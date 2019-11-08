Lehigh squares up against Albany

Lehigh (0-1) vs. Albany (0-0) SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany squares off against…

Lehigh (0-1) vs. Albany (0-0)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany squares off against Lehigh in an early season matchup. Lehigh fell 66-62 at home to Monmouth on Tuesday. Albany went 12-20 last year and finished sixth in the America East.

DID YOU KNOW: Lehigh went 7-4 against non-conference programs last season. In those 11 games, the Mountain Hawks gave up 74.4 points per game while scoring 76.8 per matchup. Albany went 4-10 in non-conference play, averaging 68.4 points and allowing 71.9 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.