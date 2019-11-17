Lehigh goes up against Misericordia

Misericordia vs. Lehigh (2-2) Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Lehigh Mountain Hawks will be…

Misericordia vs. Lehigh (2-2)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lehigh Mountain Hawks will be taking on the Cougars of Division III Misericordia. Lehigh lost 79-53 at Virginia Tech in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Jordan Cohen has averaged 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks, while James Karnik has accounted for 10 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Through four games, Lehigh’s Jordan Cohen has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 90.9 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Lehigh went 7-4 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Mountain Hawks offense scored 76.8 points per matchup in those 11 games.

