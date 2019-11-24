La Salle, Murray State meet in Gulf Coast Showcase

Murray State (3-1) vs. La Salle (1-2) Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State (3-1) vs. La Salle (1-2)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State is taking on La Salle in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Murray State won 79-66 against Southern Illinois on Tuesday, while La Salle is coming off of a 70-65 loss to Temple on Nov. 16.

SAVVY SENIORS: La Salle’s David Beatty, Scott Spencer and Saul Phiri have combined to account for 39 percent of all Explorers scoring this season.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Tevin Brown has connected on 52 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Racers have averaged 28.3 free throws per game.

