La.-Lafeyette squares off against Detroit

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Louisiana-Lafayette look to bounce back from losses. Detroit fell short in a 76-49 game at Wyoming on Tuesday. Louisiana-Lafayette lost 69-61 in overtime to Wyoming on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Louisiana-Lafayette’s Jalen Johnson has averaged 17.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while Cedric Russell has put up 15.6 points and four rebounds. For the Titans, Antoine Davis has averaged 21.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals while Chris Brandon has put up eight points and 5.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is rated second in the Sun Belt with an average of 75.9 possessions per game.

