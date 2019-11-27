Kentucky forward Sestina out 4 weeks with broken left wrist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky says forward Nate Sestina will miss approximately four weeks after breaking his left wrist in…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky says forward Nate Sestina will miss approximately four weeks after breaking his left wrist in practice.

Coach John Calipari posted a nearly two-minute video on his verified Twitter account that the 6-foot-9, 234-pound graduate transfer was injured Tuesday when he tried to brace himself after falling backward from a blocked layup attempt. A release from the school says that he is scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday morning.

Sestina has averaged 7.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Wildcats (5-1) since transferring from Bucknell. His injury occurs just after sophomore forward EJ Montgomery returned last week from a three-game absence because of a high ankle sprain. Sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley missed a game with a chest injury.

No. 9 Kentucky hosts UAB on Friday night and Calipari says in the video, “Now we regroup. Next man up.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.