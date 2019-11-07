Kansas State goes up against UNLV

Kansas State (1-0) vs. UNLV (1-0) Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State…

Kansas State (1-0) vs. UNLV (1-0)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State and UNLV both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas State went 10-4 against non-conference teams last season. In those 14 games, the Wildcats gave up only 59.2 points per game while scoring 66.1 per outing. UNLV went 6-6 in non-conference play, averaging 73.6 points and giving up 71.5 per game in the process.

