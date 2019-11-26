Kansas meets BYU in Maui Invitational

Kansas (4-1) vs. Brigham Young (4-2) Maui Invitational , Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kansas (4-1) vs. Brigham Young (4-2)

Maui Invitational , Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas and Brigham Young are set to face off in the Maui Invitational. Brigham Young earned a 78-63 win over UCLA in its most recent game, while Kansas won easily 93-63 against Chaminade in its last outing.

FAB FRESHMEN: Kansas’ Devon Dotson, Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Jayhawks scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DEVON: Dotson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 87.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jayhawks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. Brigham Young has 44 assists on 87 field goals (50.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while Kansas has assists on 58 of 105 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas is rated second among Big 12 teams with an average of 84 points per game. The Jayhawks have averaged 88.5 per game over their four-game winning streak.

