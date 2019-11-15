JSU plays VCU

Jacksonville State (1-1) vs. VCU (3-0) Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State and…

Jacksonville State (1-1) vs. VCU (3-0)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State and VCU both look to put winning streaks together . Each program earned a home victory in their last game. VCU earned an 84-82 win over LSU on Wednesday, while Jacksonville State won easily 125-55 over Brescia on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: VCU’s Marcus Santos-Silva has averaged 13.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.3 steals while De’Riante Jenkins has put up 14.3 points and 2.3 steals. For the Gamecocks, Kayne Henry has averaged 14.5 points and seven rebounds while Martin Roub has put up 12 points.HOT HENRY: Henry has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: VCU has scored 71.7 points per game and allowed 65.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an average of 95 points per game.

