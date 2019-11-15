No. 2 Baylor has no trouble with Houston Baptist without Cox

WACO, Texas (AP) — Te’a Cooper scored 23 points, Queen Egbo had a career-high 21 points starting in place of…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Te’a Cooper scored 23 points, Queen Egbo had a career-high 21 points starting in place of injured preseason AP All-America post Lauren Cox, and No. 2 Baylor beat Houston Baptist 112-42 on Thursday night.

The defending national champion Lady Bears (3-0) won their 32nd consecutive game. They have won their three games this season by an average margin of 71 points.

Cox, who opened the season with double-doubles in the first two games, is sidelined with a reaction to the second metatarsal on her right foot. The 6-foot-4 senior had her foot in a protective boot and used a scooter to help her get around at the game.

Lauren Calver had 11 points for Houston Baptist (2-1), which shot 26% overall (15 of 58) and 2-of-21 on 3-pointers.

NO. 3 STANFORD 90, NORTHERN COLORADO 36

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lacie Hull scored 19 points and Stanford coasted over Northern Colorado.

DiJonai Carrington and Hailey Jones each added 11 points for the Cardinal (3-0), who have scored at least 90 points in each of their first three games. Fran Belibi added eight points and 13 rebounds.

Jasmine Gayles scored eight points to lead the Bears (0-3), who fell to 14-26 against the Pac-12.

NO. 7 OREGON STATE 98, NO. 18 DEPAUL 77

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Taylor Jones had 24 points and nine rebounds, and Oregon State exploited a significant height advantage to beat DePaul in the semifinals of the Preseason WNIT.

Jones, a 6-foot-4 freshman, scored the Beavers’ first eight points and added three blocks. She scored 15 first-half points, helping OSU (3-0) take a 46-31 lead at the break.

Kennedy Brown, a 6-6 freshman, had nine of her 13 points in the first half for the Beavers.

OSU hosts Missouri State on Sunday in the championship game.

NO. 9 LOUISVILLE 76, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 63

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jazmine Jones scored 25 points and Dana Evans had 24 — both career highs — to lead Louisville past Central Michigan.

The Cardinals (3-0) shot just 37.3%, but Jones, five days after going 6-for-6 in a win over Murray State, made 10 of 13 baskets against the Chippewas (0-2). She added nine rebounds.

Evans scored 11 of her points in the third quarter as Louisville was finally able to pull away from the three-time defending Mid-American Conference regular-season champions.

Micaela Kelly led the Chippewas with 23 points, making 11 of 15 free throws.

NO. 11 UCLA 86, LONG BEACH STATE 51

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere had 27 points and six rebounds in UCLA’s victory over Long Beach State.

Onyenwere scored 11 of the first 13 points and UCLA (3-0) opened with a 20-0 run. The Bruins led 52-26 at the break after scoring 26 points in each quarter. Onyenwere had 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting in the half.

Kiara Jefferson added 13 points for UCLA (3-0). Justina King the 49ers (1-2) with 22 points.

NO. 14 N.C. STATE 81, LAMAR 40

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kayla Jones and Grace Hunter scored 15 points each, Elissa Cunane added 14 points and 13 rebounds, and N.C. State routed Lamar.

Kai Crutchfield added 10 points for N.C. State (3-0), which shot 52% from the field and held Lamar to 22% shooting.

Kayla Mitchell led Lamar (1-2) with eight points.

NO. 16 MICHIGAN STATE 72, NO. 15 NOTRE DAME 69

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (AP) — Nia Clouden scored a career-high 28 points and Michigan State held off Notre Dame’s late rally.

Clouden made four 3-pointers and was 9 of 21 from the field. Taryn McCutheon added 12 points for Michigan State (3-0).

Sam Brunelle and Katlyn Gilbert scored 19 points apiece to lead Notre Dame (2-2), which has lost two straight games.

Brunelle’s 3-pointer got the Irish within 70-69 with 10 seconds left, but McCutcheon made a pair of free throws to seal it for the Spartans.

NO. 22 TEXAS 84, UTSA 53

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Charli Collier had career highs with 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Texas past UTSA.

The Longhorns (1-1) are 10-0 against UTSA (2-1) and have won all nine home openers with coach Karen Aston.

Collier was 11 of 17 from the floor. Joyner Holmes added 17 points, 10 rebounds and a career-best five assists for the Longhorns.

Mikayla Woods scored 15 points for UTSA.

NO. 23 ARKANSAS 96, ORAL ROBERTS 64

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Makayla Daniels scored a career-high 27 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and Arkansas beat Oral Roberts.

Daniels was 6 of 7 from 3-point range and the Razorbacks (3-0) were 17 of 32. The Golden Eagles (3-1) made just 2 of 20 from the arc.

Alexis Tolefree and Amber Ramirez added 18 points each for Arkansas.

Keni Jo Lippe led the Golden Eagles with 24 points and nine rebounds.

