Jones carries UNC-Asheville past Brevard College 79-49

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones posted 16 points as UNC-Asheville routed Division III-member Brevard College 79-49 on Saturday night.

Jamon Battle had 13 points for UNC-Asheville (2-2).

Cannon Lamb had 14 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Tornados. Joshua Wilson added seven rebounds. Mike Williams had six rebounds. The Tornados had 31 turnovers and just four assists.

UNC-Asheville plays St. Andrews Presbyterian at home on Thursday.

