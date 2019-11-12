Home » NCAA Basketball » Jones carries Radford past…

Jones carries Radford past Bridgewater (VA) 91-40

The Associated Press

November 12, 2019, 9:59 PM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Carlik Jones had 20 points as Radford rolled past Bridgewater (VA) 91-40 on Tuesday night.

Devin Hutchinson had 17 points for Radford (1-1). Travis Fields Jr. added 10 points. Devine Eke had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the home team.

Chandler Murray had 17 points for the Eagles.

Radford plays Georgia Southern on the road on Friday.

