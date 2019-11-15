JMU squares up against George Mason

James Madison (2-1) vs. George Mason (3-0) EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: James Madison and…

James Madison (2-1) vs. George Mason (3-0)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison and George Mason both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads earned home victories this past Wednesday. George Mason earned an 80-74 win over Long Island-Brooklyn, while James Madison won easily 96-48 over Shenandoah.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: George Mason’s Javon Greene has averaged 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while AJ Wilson has put up 12 points, seven rebounds and 4.3 blocks. For the Dukes, Matt Lewis has averaged 14.3 points and 10 rebounds while Michael Christmas has put up 10.3 points and 9.7 rebounds.MIGHTY MATT: Lewis has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: George Mason has scored 74.7 points per game and allowed 64.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

STINGY DEFENSE: James Madison has held opposing teams to 34.1 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all CAA teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

