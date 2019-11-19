Jenkins, big finish lead Grand Canyon over Montana St. 69-56

PHOENIX (AP) — Lorenzo Jenkins had a career-high 20 points and Grand Canyon finished on a 21-2 run to defeat…

PHOENIX (AP) — Lorenzo Jenkins had a career-high 20 points and Grand Canyon finished on a 21-2 run to defeat Montana State 69-56 on Tuesday night.

Montana State led 54-48 with 6:50 remaining in the second half. The Bobcats then missed six of their last seven shots and had four turnovers while the Lopes were making 10 of 10 free throws and hitting a couple of 3-pointers.

Carlos Johnson had 16 points for Grand Canyon (2-3). Alessandro Lever added 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jovan Blacksher had seven points and 10 assists for the home team.

Jubrile Belo had 17 points and three blocks for the Bobcats (4-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Harald Frey added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Grand Canyon plays Valparaiso in the Paradise Jam on Friday. Montana State takes on Colorado Christian at home next Tuesday.

