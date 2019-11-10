Jacksonville plays host to BG

Bowling Green (1-1) vs. Jacksonville (1-1) Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green takes…

Bowling Green (1-1) vs. Jacksonville (1-1)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green takes on Jacksonville in an early season matchup. Bowling Green fell 88-79 at LSU in its last outing. Jacksonville is coming off an 83-65 home win over Johnson (FL) in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Jacksonville’s Aamahne Santos has averaged 18 points while Bryce Workman has put up 15 points and nine rebounds. For the Falcons, Justin Turner has averaged 23 points, six rebounds and two steals while Caleb Fields has put up 17 points and two steals.TERRIFIC TURNER: Turner has connected on 54.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green as a team has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.