Jacksonville goes for first win vs Johnson (FL)

Johnson (FL) vs. Jacksonville (0-1) Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Jacksonville Dolphins are set…

Johnson (FL) vs. Jacksonville (0-1)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Jacksonville Dolphins are set to battle the Suns of NAIA school Johnson (FL).

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville went 5-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Dolphins offense scored 70.8 points per matchup in those 13 games.

