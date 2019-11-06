Jackson St. plays UCSB

Jackson State (0-1) vs. UC Santa Barbara (0-0) Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State…

Jackson State (0-1) vs. UC Santa Barbara (0-0)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and UC Santa Barbara look to bounce back from losses.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 68.4 points per game last season. The Gauchos offense put up 74.3 points per matchup en route to a 9-3 record against competition outside the Big West Conference. Jackson State went 2-10 against non-conference schools in 2018-19.

