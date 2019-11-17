Jackson scores 27, leads Toledo past Howard 112-68

Marreon Jackson had 27 points, tying his career high, as Toledo easily beat Howard 112-68 on Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Marreon Jackson had 27 points, tying his career high, as Toledo easily beat Howard 112-68 on Sunday.

Luke Knapke added 21 points for the Rockets, going over for 1,000 in his career.

Jackson converted all 10 of his free throws and dished out nine assists, one off his career high. Dylan Alderson added 13 points for Toledo (3-1). T.J. Smith added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Keshaun Saunders, whose 16.0 points per game heading into the contest was second on the Rockets, shot only 17 percent (1 of 6).

Charles Williams had 21 points for the Bison (0-5). Ian Lee added 12 points. Raymond Bethea Jr. had seven rebounds.

Toledo takes on Notre Dame on the road on Thursday. Howard looks for its first win against Marshall on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.