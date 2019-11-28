Jackson, Akron host Merrimack

Merrimack (5-3) vs. Akron (4-2) James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards…

Merrimack (5-3) vs. Akron (4-2)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Juvaris Hayes and Merrimack will battle Loren Cristian Jackson and Akron. Hayes is averaging 8.6 points and 6.2 assists over the last five games. Jackson has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games.

FAB FRESHMEN: Merrimack’s Hayes, Jaleel Lord and Jordan Minor have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Warriors points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Akron has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 54.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Warriors have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Zips. Akron has an assist on 38 of 81 field goals (46.9 percent) across its previous three games while Merrimack has assists on 52 of 84 field goals (61.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Merrimack has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all NEC teams. The Warriors have turned the ball over only 10.6 times per game this season.

