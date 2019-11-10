IUPUI goes for first win vs Anderson (IN)

Anderson (IN) vs. IUPUI (0-2) Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The IUPUI Jaguars will be…

Anderson (IN) vs. IUPUI (0-2)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The IUPUI Jaguars will be taking on the Ravens of Division III Anderson (IN). IUPUI lost 90-56 on the road against Bradley in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Marcus Burk has averaged 16 points and four rebounds this year for IUPUI. Jaylen Minnett has complemented Burk with 12 points and four rebounds per game.BURK BEYOND THE ARC: Through two games, IUPUI’s Marcus Burk has connected on 18.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 100 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: IUPUI went 6-6 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Jaguars scored 74.7 points per contest in those 12 contests.

