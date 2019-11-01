Iowa State welcomes MVSU in 2019-20 season opener

Mississippi Valley State (0-0) vs. Iowa State (0-0) James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State (0-0) vs. Iowa State (0-0)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts Mississippi Valley State in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Mississippi Valley State went 6-26 last year and finished ninth in the SWAC, while Iowa State ended up 23-12 and finished fifth in the Big 12.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.3 points per game last season. The Cyclones offense put up 82.1 points per contest on their way to an 11-3 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. Mississippi Valley State went 1-12 against non-conference programs last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.