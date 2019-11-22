Iowa faces Cal Poly

Cal Poly (1-3) vs. Iowa (3-1) Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly pays…

Cal Poly (1-3) vs. Iowa (3-1)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly pays visit to Iowa in an early season matchup. Cal Poly fell 79-48 at Saint Mary’s on Sunday. Iowa is coming off an 83-68 home win over North Florida on Thursday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Cal Poly’s Junior Ballard, Kyle Colvin and Tuukka Jaakkola have collectively scored 43 percent of all Mustangs points this season.JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Ballard has connected on 57.1 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 5 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Cal Poly has lost its last three road games, scoring 59.3 points, while allowing 76.7 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawkeyes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mustangs. Iowa has 55 assists on 88 field goals (62.5 percent) over its previous three contests while Cal Poly has assists on 36 of 82 field goals (43.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hawkeyes have averaged 27.5 free throws per game.

