Iona goes up against Kennesaw St.

Iona (1-2) vs. Kennesaw State (0-4) HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on…

Iona (1-2) vs. Kennesaw State (0-4)

HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on Kennesaw State in an early season matchup. Each team last played on Friday. Iona won 60-55 over Stetson, while Kennesaw State fell to Monmouth, 71-40.

STEPPING UP: The versatile Tajuan Agee is averaging 16 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks to lead the way for the Gaels. E.J. Crawford is also a primary contributor, accounting for 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and two steals per game. The Owls have been led by Tyler Hooker, who is averaging 10.8 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Asante Gist has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Iona field goals over the last three games. Gist has accounted for 12 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona as a team has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.