Incarnate Word hosts SIUE

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (1-2) vs. Incarnate Word (1-2) Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (1-2) vs. Incarnate Word (1-2)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville goes up against Incarnate Word in an early season matchup. Both teams last played this past Tuesday. Incarnate Word won over Texas Lutheran 86-60, while Southern Illinois-Edwardsville came up short in an 89-76 game to Valparaiso.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Incarnate Word’s Drew Lutz has averaged 13.7 points while Morgan Taylor has put up 9.3 points. For the Cougars, Cameron Williams has averaged 13.3 points while Tyresse Williford has put up 8.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals.CLUTCH CAMERON: Williams has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has scored 65.7 points and allowed 76 points over its last five games. Incarnate Word has averaged 63 points while giving up 75 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.