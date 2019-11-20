Incarnate Word hosts BCU

Bethune-Cookman (2-2) vs. Incarnate Word (1-3) Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman…

Bethune-Cookman (2-2) vs. Incarnate Word (1-3)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman goes up against Incarnate Word in an early season matchup. Bethune-Cookman won easily 100-42 over Trinity Baptist on Friday. Incarnate Word lost 57-55 to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: Incarnate Word’s Drew Lutz has averaged 12.3 points while Vincent Miszkiewicz has put up 7.5 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Cletrell Pope has averaged 12 points, 12.5 rebounds and three blocks while Isaiah Bailey has put up 14.8 points.DOMINANT DREW: Lutz has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Bethune-Cookman’s Joe French has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 58.3 percent of them, and is 8 for 14 over the last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cards have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wildcats. Incarnate Word has an assist on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three games while Bethune-Cookman has assists on 30 of 71 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bethune-Cookman is ranked first in Division I with an average of 82.8 possessions per game.

